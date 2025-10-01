NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Ranking head coaches on the hot seat

There are surely a few head coaches across the NFL currently on the hot seat. We power ranked them right here approaching Week 5. We are definitely approaching a territory where head coaches could be shown the door if their team's performance does not improve. Now at the quarter-mark of the season, the NFL hierarchy is beginning to shape up big-time.

Teams that are 0-4, for example, are likely not winning more than a few games. Teams that are 1-3 do have a sliver of hope, and the 2-2 teams or better are in decent spots. Anyway, being a head coach in the NFL is absolutely one of the toughest jobs in all of professional sports.

We tried to power rank the head coaches most on the hot seat approaching Week 5 of the 2025 NFL Season. Let's get into it here.

Head coach hot-seat power rankings approaching Week 5

5. Dave Canales, Carolina Panthers

Dave Canales has a tough gig on his hands - he inherited Bryce Young, a disastrous QB who just cannot seem to put anything together. On paper, the Panthers do have a decent roster, and they did win five games last year, but you get the sense that Carolina will absolutely have to begin stacking some wins, perhaps approaching seven or eight for Canales to keep his job.

I could personally see a world where the Panthers reset at head coach and QB in the 2026 NFL Season and just totally start fresh. Is Dave Canales on the hot seat? We think so.

4. Brian Daboll, New York Giants

For now, Brian Daboll and the New York Giants are riding high - Jaxson Dart made his first start in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL Season, upsetting the LA Chargers at home. However, that had 'trap game' written all over it, and that one win doesn't really change much for the G-Men and Daboll. This team is trending in the wrong direction, and unless Jaxson Dart is another rookie QB like Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix, or Justin Herbert years ago, I am not sure he survives into 2026.