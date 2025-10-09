NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Biggest risers and fallers in the NFC

Even this early in the 2025 NFL season, it's been difficult to differentiate teams in the loaded NFC. Heading into Week 6, the NFC looks way more competitive from top to bottom than anticipated going into the season.

All the evidence you need at this point on the competitiveness of the NFC is the fact that there are just four teams with a losing record through five weeks, and nobody is undefeated after the Eagles' loss.

With the aforementioned Eagles getting Week 6 underway against their division rival Giants, we're going to take a look at each team in the NFC heading into Week 6 action and rank them worst to best. This is going to be a fun month of October to see which teams separate themselves.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every NFC team worst to best for Week 6

16. New York Giants

The fact that we've got the Giants in this slot speaks volumes to the quality of the conference, because they actually have a decent win already this season against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Jaxson Dart era is officially underway, but the Giants still have a long way to go as a team.

We'll see how they do on Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, who are going to be playing ticked off coming off their first loss of the season.

15. Carolina Panthers

The Panthers just got a nice win in Week 5, a come-from-behind victory against the Miami Dolphins. I really don't want to put the Panthers this low on the list, but as of right now, they have been one of the more inconsistent teams in the NFC. One week, they're getting absolutely blown out. The next week, they're shutting out the Falcons.

I have no idea what to expect from this team on a week-to-week basis, but they've got another fun test coming up this week against the Cowboys.

14. New Orleans Saints

Part of the Saints being this high despite being one of just two teams with one win so far this season in the NFC is the fact that they've played much better than their record indicates. The Saints got their first win of the Kellen Moore era this past weekend, and they played the Bills really well the week before that.

I don't think this team is going to creep into the playoff mix just yet, but the Saints are better than people thought, and Spencer Rattler might be something for them.