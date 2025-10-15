NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Ranking every AFC team after wild Week 6

Before the start of the 2025 season, the AFC looked like it was clearly the class of the NFL. The AFC had the reigning NFL MVP, another trio of MVP candidates on his heels, the most obvious breakout team/QB in the NFL (Patriots), and more.

As the season has gone along, we’ve seen the AFC completely broken down with a season-ending injury for Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson out and the Ravens at 1-5, as well as one team already firing their head coach.

We’re putting together our Week 7 AFC Power Rankings after a wild week of action in Week 6. We’re not only evaluating each team based on their body of work so far, but how well they’re passing the “eye test” after this past week, and how they project going forward this season.

NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Bills falling, Chiefs & Patriots rising in AFC

16. New York Jets

The winless New York Jets might have pulled off an upset against the Denver Broncos in London had it not been for the play of quarterback Justin Fields. After witnessing one of the literal worst quarterback performances in NFL history, you’ve got to think the Jets are due for a change at the position in the very near future.

If Fields can’t improve, how are the Jets supposed to even get a quality evaluation of their other players on that side of the ball? He was sacked nine times against the Broncos and had -10 net passing yards. It was a dreadful performance from Fields, and the Jets are on the fast track to selling at the trade deadline.

15. Tennessee Titans

It seems like a massive upset for the Titans to be in the 15th spot on this list this week. They just fired their coach before even the middle of the season, and are fresh off of a loss to a struggling Raiders team. There are darker days ahead for the Titans, but this is one of the few teams at the very bottom of this list with at least a clear plan about the future at QB.

Cam Ward is being given the chance to fail forward, and the Titans just need time to build around him. The first step will be getting the head coach right, and we’ll see who ends up on that short list after the season for GM Mike Borgonzi.

14. Cleveland Browns

The Browns are letting Dillon Gabriel spread his wings a little bit, but the early returns on that are not overwhelmingly positive. Gabriel barely eclipsed 200 yards passing on Sunday against the Steelers despite throwing over 50 passes.

Nothing has changed for the Browns this year. You do wonder if, at some point, we’ll end up seeing Shedeur Sanders out there, but regardless, this year is all about figuring out who will be part of the solution and foundation going forward.

13. Cincinnati Bengals

After making a trade for Joe Flacco in a desperate attempt to save the season, the Bengals were actually pretty competitive against the Green Bay Packers. Now sitting at 2-4, the Bengals have really one last legitimate shot at keeping hope alive for this season on Thursday night against the Steelers.

Can Joe Flacco pull off the impossible? There is no doubt that what Jake Browning was bringing to the table was below replacement level, and the Bengals do have playmakers. The fate of Trey Hendrickson at this year’s NFL trade deadline could be in Flacco’s hands.