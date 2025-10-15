NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Super Bowl contender rankings after Week 6

4. Seattle Seahawks (4-2)

The Seattle Seahawks are very good. Sam Darnold is playing extremely well, and the defense is always going to be in a good spot with Mike Macdonald running the show. The Seahawks made a huge gamble this past offseason when they traded Geno Smith and signed Darnold in free agency, but that has worked out big-time thus far.

My main thing here with Seattle is that this is one of the more complete teams in the NFL. They won 10 games last year and somehow missed the playoffs, but it feels like they have at least 11 wins on their schedule this year.

3. Detroit Lions (4-2)

A team that has become a mainstay atop the NFC is the Detroit Lions. They have already lost two games, which was the amount they lost in the entire regular season back in 2024. However, this team is battle tested, and head coach Dan Campbell is simply better at this thing than many of his colleagues.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (3-3)

The Kansas City Chiefs have won three of their past four games after starting 0-2, so this team is getting back on the right track. Rashee Rice returns from suspension this week as well, so the Chiefs might be ready to takeoff. This team has been to the Super Bowl three years in a row now but are seeing some of their slim margins go the other way.

It's probably a safe bet to have the Chiefs in deep playoff contention this year, but I there is one team that sticks out above them all.

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1)

Baker Mayfield is playing MVP-level football, and the Buccaneers are the best team in the NFC through six weeks. Mayfield and this offense are on another level and only seem to be getting better. Now, yes, the defense could be playing a bit better, but I don't see why the Bucs' front office can't go out and make a splash trade deadline move.

Tampa already has early head-to-head tiebreakers over the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers, which could be huge for their playoff push.