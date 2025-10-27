NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Biggest risers and fallers after Week 8

12. Los Angeles Chargers (5-3)

A blowout win over the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football has the Los Angeles Chargers rising a bit in our latest NFL power rankings. The Chargers have been able to overcome, to an extent, offensive line and running back injuries.

Joe Alt made his return to the lineup, and the Chargers win way more than they lose when Alt is out on the field. I would be shocked if LA didn’t make a move to bolster their OL at the NFL trade deadline, as the AFC West is a three-horse race, so it could be anyone’s division.

The Chargers have to hope for a Broncos’ loss if they want to again assume first place in the division after Week 8, as the Bolts beat the Kansas City Chiefs back in Week 1.

Until this team adds more talent overall, they won’t be able to ascend to contender status, even with the AFC being as weak as it is right now. LA is a good team, and they’re well-coached, but you don’t get the sense they can ascend to Super Bowl status this year.

11. Buffalo Bills (5-2)

The Buffalo Bills are very good at responding to bad losses and did just that after their bye in Week 8, proving to everyone that they aren’t going to go away and might still be a top team in this league. Both sides of the ball were working well in Week 8, and the Panthers really had no answers at all.

Buffalo finds itself 5-2 and looking up at the New England Patriots in the AFC East, which is shocking. They actually have a good bit of work to do in order to pass New England, as the Patriots beat them in Buffalo, which is very impressive.

I do wonder if Buffalo is going to consider buying some defensive help at the NFL trade deadline, and they could even make a move at wide receiver as well. Overall, this does not feel like a great team, and doesn’t feel close to their insane regular season back in 2024, but Buffalo won’t go away and will still be playing late in the playoffs, as they usually are.

The Bills are no. 11 in our NFL power rankings.