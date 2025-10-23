2025 NFL Season: Football food for thought in Week 8

The current NFL season is nearing the halfway point. The Indianapolis Colts, 8-9 a season ago, own the NFL’s best record at 6-1. Shane Steichen’s club has won three straight games for the second time this season.

Eight of the 13 games being played this week are interconference clashes. To date, the NFC has more than doubled the AFC in wins, and owns a 25-13 in this year’s series standings.

Six teams have the week off, and it’s interesting to note that the San Francisco 49ers are the only member of the NFC West that will take the field this week.

Football food for thought in Week 8 of the 2025 NFL Season

Off: Arizona, Detroit, Jacksonville, L.A. Rams, Las Vegas, Seattle

Thursday, Oct. 23

Minnesota (3-3) at L.A. Chargers (4-3): These interconference foes clash for the fourth time in seven seasons. The Vikings have alternated wins and losses this season after six games, and quarterback Carson Wentz has had his issues with turnovers. The slumping Bolts are 1-3 vs. non-AFC West teams this season.

Sunday, Oct. 26

Miami (1-6) at Atlanta (3-3): It’s been nothing short of a disaster in South Florida. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has thrown three interceptions in back-to-back games, and has 11 of the Dolphins’ 12 turnovers. The Falcons have scored a combined 80 points in three wins, 30 points in three setbacks.

Chicago (4-2) at Baltimore (1-5): The Bears have won four straight games for the first time since 2018, which happened to the last time the team won the NFC South. The Ravens were off last week, which has been the case for most of this disappointing season. John Harbaugh’s club finished 12-5 a year ago.

Buffalo (4-2) at Carolina (4-3): Sean McDermott’s club had an extra week to ponder a Monday night loss at Atlanta, and now hit the road once again against a team that is suddenly one game behind the Buccaneers in the NFC South. Buffalo’s defense must slow down the Panthers’ third-ranked running game.

N.Y. Jets (0-7) at Cincinnati (3-4): Aaron Glenn’s winless team hits the road for only the third time this season, although it really hasn’t mattered where the Jets have played. The Bengals come off a rousing 33-31 Thursday night win over the Steelers as quarterback Joe Flacco threw for 342 yards and three scores.

San Francisco (5-2) at Houston (2-4): The Niners visit Houston for the first time since 2017 as these clubs battle for only the sixth time. Kyle Shanahan’s club got a big outing from Christian McCaffrey last Sunday vs. Atlanta. The struggling Texans have outscored the opposition 53-13 in the fourth quarter this season.

Cleveland (2-5) at New England (5-2): Kevin Stefanski’s club can equal last season’s paltry win total with an upset victory at Foxborough. A little history. The Browns have lost seven straight road games in this series dating back to 1995. That happened to be Bill Belichick’s final season as Cleveland’s sideline leader.

N.Y. Giants (2-5) at Philadelphia (5-2): Thanks to an impressive 34-17 Thursday night win in Week 6 at MetLife Stadium, Big Blue has an opportunity to sweep the Birds for the first time since 2007. Both Devonta Smith and A.J. Brown totaled 100-plus receiving yards in last week’s six-point win at Minnesota.

Tampa Bay (5-2) at New Orleans (1-6): The reigning NFC South champions own a 5-1 edge in the last six meetings between these divisional rivals. However, Bucs’ quarterback Baker Mayfield will once again be without wideout Mike Evans. The Saints have scored fewer than 20 points in five of their seven games.

Dallas (3-3-1) at Denver (5-2): Dallas’ offense is humming, and the Cowboys’ defense is bumming. Brian Schottenheimer’s club leads the NFL in total yards per game, and is dead last in the league in yards per outing allowed. The first-place Broncos have allowed only 11 offensive touchdowns in seven contests.

Tennessee (1-6) at Indianapolis (6-1): Back in Week 3 at Nashville, the Cots flexed their muscles in a 41-20 win—their fifth straight over the Titans dating back to 2023. Shane Steichen’s club owns the league’s best record all by itself. Tennessee’s six losses this season have come via a combined 95 points (171-74).

Green Bay (4-1-1) at Pittsburgh (4-2): The Packers are the only team in the NFC with one loss, but Matt LaFleur’s club has looked flat at times. The Steelers’ defense was mauled to the tune of 470 total yards in the Week 7 loss at Cincinnati. It’s Jordan Love, Aaron Rodgers, and a battle of unexpected division leaders.

Monday, Oct. 27

Washington (3-4) at Kansas City (4-3): The Chiefs not only own an eye-popping a 10-1 edge in this setting, Washington’s lone win in this series came way back in 1983—the season in which Joe Gibbs’s Redskins reached Super Bowl XVIII. Andy Reid’s team has suddenly scored 28-plus points in four straight games.