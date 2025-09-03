The 2025 NFL season is shaping up to deliver some high powered offensive battles, with many poised to light up the scoreboard. From gunslinging quarterbacks to dynamic outside weapons, these games have the ingredients for shootouts that people will not want to miss.

This article will discuss 10 NFL games that could feature the most combined points this season.

NFL games in 2025 that could combine for the most points

Lions Vs Ravens- Week 3

This matchup contains two of the best offenses in the entire NFL. Both have good defenses, but in today's game offenses run supreme. Both teams can score in multiple ways, and this matchup has the potential to see a lot of points.

Cowboys Vs Packers- Week 4

The Micah Parsons trade has added a completely different story to this intriguing matchup, however, sneakily the Cowboys will enter 2025 with one of the league’s best passing games. Green Bay has more firepower in Matthew Golden, which could allow for a high scoring affair between two good passing games.

Lions Vs Bengals- Week 5

Both teams possess insane amounts of firepower on offense, with the Lions having two elite running backs and three very good receiving threats, and the Bengals having an MVP level quarterback with two of the best wideouts in the league. Expect some fireworks in this fun matchup.

Bengals Vs Packers- Week 6

The Packers spent the offseason improving the offense with a new weapon and improvements on the offensive line. With Chase and Higgins likely to expose the Packers weak secondary, expect the Packers to respond with a heavy diet of Josh Jacobs.

Ravens Vs Dolphins- Week 9

The Ravens possess one of the league's best scoring offenses, and with a questionable Miami defense, expect a big day for Lamar. On the flip side, if Tua can stay healthy, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle could make some plays to put some points on the board.

Lions Vs Commanders- Week 10

Washington shocked the world by dominating the Lions in the playoffs, and it is hard to imagine that the Lions will not make this game personal. Expect Jayden Daniels to continue his success, but also expect the Lions to do whatever it takes offensively to score points.

Buccaneers Vs Bills- Week 11

Baker Mayfield and Josh Allen are two of the league’s best gunslingers, and in a matchup with two solid run defenses, expect the offenses to prioritize the pass. If both quarterbacks can avoid turnovers, expect both offenses to make some big explosive plays downfield.

Bengals Vs Ravens- Week 13/15

In 2024, these teams combined for a staggering 148 points across their two contests. With both rosters remaining largely intact, fans should once again expect a pair of high-scoring, offense-heavy showdowns.

Cowboys Vs Lions- Week 14

These two teams clearly do not like each other. If Dallas can stay healthy in 2025, expect them to put up a much better fight than what they did last year. Dallas has the firepower, but so does Detroit, which could create for a really fun high-scoring game.

Bengals Vs Dolphins- Week 16

When you pair two explosive offenses with defenses that have questions, the result is usually a fireworks show. That’s exactly what this matchup promises. Joe Burrow will be throwing it to Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, while Tua Tagovailoa will counter with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.