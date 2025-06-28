NFL Predictions: 10 insanely bold predictions for the 2025 season

7. Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos win the AFC West

The Denver Broncos were not all that far away from catching the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2025 NFL Season. The records show a five-game difference in the win column, but KC continually won by slim margins, and Denver actually blew out many of their opponents.

With the Broncos only getting better and the untapped potential of Bo Nix being a factor, the Broncos will take the AFC West back and win the division for the first time since the 2015 NFL Season. The Chiefs do have some serious questions along the offensive line and even at running back and wide receiver, so Denver could have a slim margin themselves to win the division.

8. Pittsburgh Steelers finish with a losing record

The Pittsburgh Steelers have never finished with a losing record in the Mike Tomlin era, but the 2025 NFL Season will be the first time they do. Aaron Rodgers wasn't bad with the New York Jets in the 2024 NFL Season, but he's 41 years old and is surely going to decline more in 2025.

Another decline for Rodgers could really spell the end of his NFL career and have him go out on a low note. The Steelers have also botched the QB room for years now, so it's bound to catch up with them.

9. New England Patriots close the gap big-time in the AFC East

The New England Patriots are the second-best team in the AFC East and are going to close the gap big-time with the Buffalo Bills. New England isn't going to win the division, but they've got the division's best head coach in Mike Vrabel, an improved offensive line, and an encouraging second-year QB led by an all-time great coordinator in Josh McDaniels.

The Patriots absolutely needed to knock this offseason out of the park, and they did. New England will become a legitimate Super Bowl contender by the time the 2026 NFL Season rolls around.

10. Baltimore Ravens win Super Bowl LX

Our biggest bold prediction is that the Baltimore Ravens will slay the dragon, get over their previous playoff woes, and win Super Bowl LX. The Ravens have not won multiple games in the postseason since their last Super Bowl trip back in 2012. It's been that long, and it's getting kind of insane.

Lamar Jackson is the best QB in the NFL, and the front office is continually trotting out top-tier rosters. Their recent Jaire Alexander signing only proves further that this team is in yet again for 2025. Can the Ravens win the Super Bowl this year?