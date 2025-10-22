NFL Predictions: 3 non-playoff teams set to return in the 2025 season

With how much parity exists in the NFL right now, the playoff picture a couple of months from now is going to look a lot different than it did in the 2024 NFL Season. The AFC is a lot weaker than expected, but the NFC is truly a juggernaut of a conference.

Between teams regressing and breaking out, the league hierarchy looks a lot different this year. We looked at three obvious teams that missed the playoffs next year but have a great shot at making it this year.

These non-playoff teams from the 2024 NFL Season are set to return to the postseason in 2025.

Indianapolis Colts (6-1)

The Indianapolis Colts really just needed a competent quarterback to run the show. To be fair to Indy, this roster was already in a very solid spot before the 2025 season began, but GM Chris Ballard simply could not get the QB position fixed, and with what we've seen so far in 2025, it really shows just how bad Anthony Richardson was.

The Colts have the best record in the NFL and are a sound team on both sides of the ball. They don't make many mistakes and are already two games ahead in the standings in the AFC South. It would be a massive shock if Indy didn't win 12, 13 games and make the playoffs as a top-3 seed.

New England Patriots (5-2)

The New England Patriots have a special quarterback, and his name is Drake Maye. They also have a winner of a head coach and an easier schedule to close out the 2025 NFL Season. They've already beaten the Buffalo Bills and are one of three five or six-win teams in the AFC.

The Patriots are simply better than most teams in the NFL right now and may have arrived a year early. New England is easily on pace to get into the postseason. Both sides of the ball are consistent and good enough to make the playoffs.

Seattle Seahawks (5-2)

After going 10-7 in 2024, the Seattle Seahawks are again on pace to win a ton of games. Oddly enough, though, Seattle was the only double-digit win team that didn't make the playoffs in 2024. With Sam Darnold being a massive upgrade over Geno Smith and the defense playing lights-out, the Seahawks are at least going to earn a top Wild Card seed this year. It is so abundantly clear that Mike Macdonald can coach and that Darnold is a legit QB at this point in time.