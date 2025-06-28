NFL Predictions: 3 surprising teams that could make the playoffs in 2025

There could be some shocking teams that find themselves in the postseason in 2025. Let's predict three of them here.

Two teams that shocked the NFL last year and made the playoffs were the Denver Broncos and Washington Commanders. Could we see some new teams do the same thing in the 2025 NFL Season? Well, the trends in recent years would tell us that it is indeed going to happen.

While there could be more than this, these three teams could be lumped into that 'potential breakout' category in the 2025 NFL Season, and you just never know how far they could go...

Are these three teams surprise playoff clubs in 2025?

Let's predict some surprise playoff teams in 2025

The Atlanta Falcons absolutely have an uphill battle in the NFC South, but what if they simply win the division? While the primary favorite is surely still the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Falcons may not be all that far behind. Michael Penix Jr could always take a huge leap in year two, especially with the offensive line and weaponry he's got behind him. The Bucs have also been atop the NFC South for so long that they could end up regressing a bit as well, especially with former offensive coordinator Liam Coen now the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars hiring Liam Coen could honestly blow up in their faces or turn them into a contender for the division. We saw Coen make some amazing things happen with the Bucs offense in the 2024 NFL Season, and that offensive stability has been what this franchise needs. Trevor Lawrence is already set to play in his fifth season in the NFL, but he and the Jags don't have much at all to show for it.

Coen could revive this offense and in turn help the defense play better. The Jags do have a path to an nine or 10-win season if all goes well. Being that the AFC South could also be wide open, the Jags may not have to turn into a legitimate contender to compete for a playoff spot. Their success in 2025 will hinge on the offense.

To me, there is only one way that the Indianapolis Colts make the playoffs in the 2025 NFL Season, but it's not impossible - the Colts just have to find a way to get Daniel Jones to play like he did in the 2022 NFL Season with the New York Giants. On paper, Indy does have a solid roster with few holes. GM Chris Ballard finally spent some money in free agency, but the QB position has been an issue for years.

The Colts aren't going to be a contender or anything, but a modest nine or 10-win season could be on the horizon of head coach Shane Steichen is able to channel some of that 2022 Daniel Jones.