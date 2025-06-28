The AFC East was one of the most underwhelming and disappointing divisions in the NFL in the 2024 season. Are they going to be able to turn it around in 2025?

The Buffalo are the reigning division champions in the AFC East, and they didn't have anyone really all that close to taking their spot last season. The Patriots and Jets were two of the worst teams in the NFL record-wise, while the Dolphins were struggling once again in the injury department.

The Bills might be in a window right now where they have a clearer path to the top of the division than just about any other team in the NFL. How will this division turn out in 2025?

NFL Predictions: Predicting records for every AFC East team in 2025

New York Jets: 5-12

The Jets are going to hope they can be sort of the best of both worlds with what the Vikings had last year with Sam Darnold's resurgence and what the Commanders had with a complete overhaul of the front office and coaching staff.

I'm not sold that's going to happen.

It's just year one of the Aaron Glenn/Darren Mougey era for the Jets. They are taking a calculated risk on Justin Fields, who is still young enough that he could prove to be a legitimate long-term starting option in the NFL. The Jets have talent on the roster, but how much are they going to feel the effects of the Aaron Rodgers era? It might take a tough year to get out of that hole.

Miami Dolphins: 9-8

The Dolphins are the hardest team in the AFC East for me to project at this point. I think the most optimistic view of the Dolphins is that they can win 10 or 11 games and be a playoff team, but they would have to stay completely healthy in order for that to happen.

The last couple of years have taken a bit of a toll on the Dolphins' roster, especially in the trenches on both sides of the ball. The Dolphins need young guys to step up in a big way or this could be another trying year for the team.

I will say, the contingency plan of Zach Wilson behind Tua Tagovailoa is much better than what the Dolphins have had in recent years. Wilson got his rehab year in Denver under Sean Payton and he could be an intriguing reclamation project if Tagovailoa gets hurt again.

New England Patriots: 9-8

I don't want to go crazy here and predict the Patriots to win 10 or 11 games just yet, but I want to go bold enough with this prediction to accurately convey the sentiment that they are one of my most anticipated breakthrough teams this season.

I loved the hire of Mike Vrabel, the former NFL Coach of the Year. Drake Maye should take a step forward in his second season, especially after what we saw from him late last year. The Patriots also made substantial investments in both the offensive and defensive lines, and anytime you can raise the floor there, you can raise the floor on your overall number of wins in a season.

I like the Patriots a lot, but I'm not sure they're ready to compete with the Bills just yet.

Buffalo Bills: 14-3

The Bills are one of two AFC teams, the other being the Baltimore Ravens, who might have a tough time losing games in 2025.

The Bills are a well-oiled machine offensively and the defense is good enough to win a championship, but will they be able to get it done? That's really the only question mark with this Buffalo team: Are they going to be able to figure it out in the postseason?

This Buffalo team is going to make winning regular season games look relatively easy. They will put up huge numbers yet again and will likely be one of the top two seeds in the AFC. But can they get past Kansas City in the postseason?