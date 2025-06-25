NFL Predictions: Every AFC North team's record for the 2025 season

The AFC North is poised to be one of the most interesting and entertaining divisions in the entire NFL for the 2025 season. This division has two top contenders for NFL MVP in Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow. It's got Aaron Rodgers playing his swan song season as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

And the Browns are there also.

The AFC North could feature three playoff teams in 2025, and simultaneously, we could see whoever emerges at the best quarterback in college football join the division in 2026 as a member of the Browns.

Our latest NFL predictions will take a look at every team in the division and make our record predictions for the 2025 season.

2025 NFL Predictions for every team in the AFC North

Cleveland Browns: 3-14

Let me be clear about something here: I think the Browns will be lucky to win three games. I will happily eat crow later this season if the Browns end up outkicking their coverage here. The reality facing this team in 2025 is that they have a bad offensive line, a bad quarterback situation, a lot of young players getting broken in, and they are missing one of their best defensive players already (Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah).

This is not making fun of the Browns for the sake of doing so. They are just in a rough situation. I love to find positives for every team but Shedeur Sanders' latest antics have poured cold water on my most optimistic outlook for this team in 2025.

Cincinnati Bengals: 10-7

Everything in me wants to put the Bengals at 11 or 12 wins because of their offensive weaponry, but that defense is in shambles.

The Bengals have a new defensive coordinator, but they might be without their best player (Trey Hendrickson) and their first-round pick (Shemar Stewart) unless contract negotiations turn around quickly.

Even if those two guys are in the fold, the Bengals are taking on quite a bit of change on that side of the ball. You'd like to think it can't get much worse than last year but if the offense takes any steps back at all or the defense somehow gets worse? I think the Bengals have a 14-win ceiling if the defense can be top-12, but a lot depends on which guys actually show up to play.

Pittsburgh Steelers: 11-6

The addition of Aaron Rodgers has breathed some life in this Steelers franchise for the 2025 season, and it's potentially raised the floor for them as well.

Given the fact that this team seems to be guaranteed to win nine games regardless of what happens at quarterback, I think the floor for this Steelers team is nine wins and the ceiling is probably somewhere around 11. Rodgers played better last season than most people realize, especially as the season went along, and he's got one of the league's best receivers to throw to in DK Metcalf.

With that defense behind him in Pittsburgh, this team should be pretty darn good.

Baltimore Ravens: 16-1

It's going to be difficult for the Baltimore Ravens to lose games this season. In the NFL, anything is possible and you can get unlucky at any point. The Ravens were a great example of that last year, especially early in the season, when they got a bit unlucky in some tight games.

The floor is so high for this team, their worst game might still beat a lot of teams. This is a team that has enough talent to overcome turning the ball over three or four times if they need to. To beat the Ravens in 2025 is going to require opposing teams to weather the storm for three quarters, hope to keep it close, and hope the Ravens make a mistake at the worst possible time.

I don't see the Ravens losing more than two games this coming season.