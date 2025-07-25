The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering 2025 with one of the NFL’s most intriguing rosters. After years of first-round exits and team failures, Pittsburgh has reshaped its roster and made very bold decisions to end the playoff drought.

With some new veteran leadership, added reinforcements, and a new quarterback, are the Steelers built to contend, or simply built to be another first-round exit?

Pittsburgh Steelers Offseason Overhaul

The Steelers offseason started with a ton of speculation on whether Aaron Rodgers would sign or not. After months of teasing, he eventually signed a one-year deal. This addition gives the Steelers a proven veteran who can steady the struggling offense. Rodgers may be over 40 years old, but he is still the best quarterback the team has had since Big Ben retired. The plan is clearly for Rodgers to serve as a stopgap starter while the team searches for its long-term answer at quarterback, but he might just be the best stopgap option in the league.

The team also made a significant change at wide receiver, as they traded for DK Metcalf to replace George Pickens. The move is not necessarily a complete game-changer, as both wideouts are inconsistent deep threats. However, DK has shown to be a better locker room fit, which has become prioritized by the front office to fix the team's culture.

Most recently, the Steelers made a blockbuster trade that brought in cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith. Smith will likely back up Pat Freiermuth, but he will see a ton of work on passing downs. Ramsey can be used in multiple ways, as he can play in any role within the secondary. Ramsey is 30 years old, but he still brings in a ton of experience and IQ that can turn this cornerback room into an elite room.

In the 2025 Draft, the Steelers brought in several promising contributors, including defensive tackle Derrick Harmon, running back Kaleb Johnson, and edge rusher Jack Sawyer. Harmon provides a powerful presence on the interior and is very capable of disrupting both the run and pass. Johnson steps in as the replacement for Najee Harris, offering a tough, downhill running style that can wear down defenses. Sawyer will likely be used as a key rotational edge rusher, who will likely play a significant role on early rushing downs.

Defensive Firepower

If the Steelers want to contend, the defense will be the main reason why. T.J. Watt remains the face of the team after signing his contract extension and will yet again be asked to make impactful plays on a snap-to-snap basis. With new faces on the line, such as Derrick Harmon, and other vets like Cam Heyward, the defensive front should be a dominant unit.

Perhaps the biggest defensive shakeup came in the secondary, where the Steelers replaced Minkah Fitzpatrick with Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay. The new duo brings elite coverage skills to pair alongside Joey Porter Jr. and DeShon Elliott. Overall, the secondary has the potential to be one of the league’s best.

Frauds or Contenders

On paper, the Steelers have a team that looks like a contender. With Rodgers at the helm and with this nasty defense, the team looks like it has what it takes to make a run for the Super Bowl. However, the team still has a lot of risks. For starters, Rodgers is 41 and coming off a mostly average season for his standards. In addition, playing behind an offensive line that is very young and raw could spell disaster if the team is not careful.

The supporting cast around Rodgers also leaves a bit to be desired. The running back room has some potential, but neither Warren nor Johnson has the experience of being a starting back. Their talent and unique skillsets will play well with each other, but their youth and lack of experience do leave some concern in high-pressure situations. Also, the wide receivers outside of Metcalf are either very unproven or too old to be impactful starters.

Ultimately, the Steelers have assembled a squad that is the best the team has had since the prime of Big Ben, Le'Veon Bell, and Antonio Brown. If the team can find workarounds or solutions to the above-listed issues, then the team may be very serious in 2025. However, if these issues are not solved, the Steelers will yet again find themselves in first-round exit purgatory.