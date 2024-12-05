NFL Predictions: Predicting all new head coaches for the 2025 season
The upcoming coaching carousel could be one of the more dramatic ones in recent memory. Let's try to predict all new head coaches for the 2025 season. This coming cycle could bring more head coaching openings than we usually have in the NFL. Having a viable head coach in the NFL is almost as important as getting the franchise QB right.
And we have seen teams totally turn their franchise around due to hitting a home-run with their recent head coaching hire. The Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos were pretty irrelevant until Sean Payton and Jim Harbaugh got there, for example.
The Chargers won five games in all of 2023 and have an 8-4 record thus far with the same group of players from last year.
Let's do our best to predict all of the new head coaches for the 2025 NFL Season.
NFL Predictions: Predicting all new head coaches for the 2025 season
Chicago Bears - Ben Johnson
We just saw a former coordinator leave his team to be a head coach on another team in the same division, so Ben Johnson leaving Detroit to be the head coach of the Chicago Bears is not all that unlikely. Former Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn left to be the head coach of the Washington Commanders this past cycle.
Johnson is probably waiting for that 'just right' opening since he's been such a coveted name these last two cycles. Being able to coach Caleb Williams and the Bears could be the right fit for him.
New Orleans Saints - Aaron Glenn
The New Orleans Saints could hire a former coach of theirs. Aaron Glenn coached in New Orleans for several years before being poached by Dan Campbell, another former Saints coach, to be the defensive coordinator in Detroit. I am not sure if the Saints would be able to hire the best name out there this cycle, but with an obvious connection with Glenn, this fit makes sense.
New York Jets - Mike Vrabel
Mike Vrabel is what the New York Jets need. He's a no-nonsense head coach who constantly did more with less when he was with the Tennessee Titans. A seasoned, veteran player and coach, Vrabel would be able to get this franchise back on track and does also have a strong reputation of building top-notch staffs as well.
Jacksonville Jaguars - Joe Brady
I don't know, man. Doug Pederson surely won't be the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2025, and we've seen Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady not only turn into one of the best OC's in the NFL, but we've also seen him figure out how to get the most out of Josh Allen, which didn't seem possible to begin with.
Brady being able to work with Trevor Lawrence and the Jags offense could be what finally gets the most out of the QB.
New York Giants - Bill Belichick
From 1979-1990, Bill Belichick held various roles with the New York Giants, including being their defensive coordinator from 1985-1990. He won two Super Bowls as the Giants DC as well, so Belichick and the Giants have some great history.
And frankly, this could be the most logical fit of any of these head coaching predictions for 2025. Belichick not only wants to likely hit the all-time wins record for a head coach, but I bet he also probably still wants a personnel say, and I believe he could get both with the Giants.
I would disagree with Belichick having personnel say seeing as how bad some of the New England Patriots drafts were toward the end of his tenure, but the Giants may allow it. The franchise also does need a competent head coach, and Belichick is arguably the most competent HC candidate on the market.
Las Vegas Raiders - Kellen Moore
Kellen Moore has been an offensive coordinator each year since 2019, so he's oozing with experience. He's also now on his third team as the OC, latching on with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024. Not only does he have success as an OC, but he's done it with different types of QBs in Dak Prescott, Justin Herbert, and now Jalen Hurts.
All of that experience would make him a good fit for the Las Vegas Raiders, who are likely taking a QB in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Kellen Moore is probably way overdue for a head coaching role at this point, and it's become clear in 2024 that Antonio Pierce has no clue what he's doing.
Dallas Cowboys - Pete Carroll
The Dallas Cowboys are such an unpredictable franchise thanks to Jerry Jones, so I really had no idea who to put here. I almost just took them off and thought that they would just keep Mike McCarthy, as much of the team's issues this season are not at all due to him.
However, with the unpredictability, they could also just not bring him back and again hit the reset button. Pete Carroll is a proven head coach that was able to bring a Super Bowl to the Seattle Seahawks back in 2013. And now that we can look back at it; Carroll clearly knew what to do to get the most out of Russell Wilson.
When Wilson left Seattle for Denver in 2022, Wilson actually wanted to be more of a pocket passer, but then-Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett didn't seem to have the guts to tell Russell Wilson that isn't who he is.
My point here is that Pete Carroll will know what to do to get the most out of Dak Prescott and the offense, and his earlier days in Seattle had some of the best defenses of the 21st century, so this could be a good hire all around.