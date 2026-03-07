NFL Predictions: Predicting every team's starting QB for the 2026 season

The NFL offseason is a game of musical chairs at the quarterback position, and the 2026 offseason will be no different.

Some teams have solidified quarterback situations while others are scrambling for options. This offseason is pretty great for teams in transition at quarterback, not because they are going to be able to find someone in a loaded draft class (it's not), but because they'll be able to take risks on some short-term options that might end up being something.

We're making our all-new predictions for the 2026 NFL season and trying to project every starting quarterback for all 32 teams, including some situations where the backup may start. What quarterbacks are going to end up on new teams, and which players are most likely to start games in 2026?

NFL Predictions: Predicting every team’s starting quarterback for the 2026 season

NFC West starting QBs in 2026

Seattle Seahawks: Sam Darnold

The Seattle Seahawks are obviously going to run it back with Sam Darnold, who just led them to a Super Bowl win this past season. The primary question mark surrounding Darnold is what kind of deal he could get after this season? Darnold is entering the second year of a three-year deal with Seattle, and certainly his long-term future will be revisited after this season.

One more big year and Darnold could legitimately reset the QB market.

Los Angeles Rams: Matthew Stafford

The Rams and Matthew Stafford are running it back for the 2026 season, and you can't help but feel like Matthew Stafford's career is in the "stoppage time" stage at this point. Meaning, at any point, it could be over. But at least for now, the Rams don't have to worry about that. Stafford is still playing at an MVP level and they will be contenders again this season.

San Francisco 49ers: Brock Purdy

The 49ers had to rely on Mac Jones for much of last season while Brock Purdy was out with an injury, and that will be something to monitor going forward. Purdy got a massive contract from the 49ers, so they are banking on him playing at an elite level given his pay. But the injuries and the way he played this past season have cast some doubt about whether or not that contract was the right call.

Arizona Cardinals: Malik Willis

The Arizona Cardinals are resetting in 2026. They've already cut Kyler Murray, and I see them being the biggest players for Malik Willis. They can give him a multi-year deal, but have no strings attached beyond this season. New head coach Mike LaFleur is going to get a great endorsement from his brother regarding Willis, who played extremely well the last two seasons in relief of Jordan Love.