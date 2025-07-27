NFL Predictions: Predicting head coaches who get fired in the 2025 season

There could be some head coaches who see their job go up in smoke during the 2025 season. Let's predict those firings here. In-season coaching firings happen from time to time, and they're just never really all that successful.

Finding the right head coach in today's NFL is clearly a challenge, as many teams are looking to find that next, young, offensive-minded coach to run their team, and this obviously stems from the LA Rams hiring Sean McVay nearly a decade ago.

Heading into the 2025 NFL Season, a few head coaches could see their seat warm up enough to burn them out of their position and become an in-season firing.

Predicting head coaches who get fired in 2025

Brian Daboll, New York Giants

With the hardest schedule in the NFL and a bad team, it just isn't likely that we see the New York Giants win much in 2025, and while Jaxson Dart could end up saving a job down the line, Brian Daboll may be not here long enough to see Dart pan out. A slow start with Russell Wilson under center might be enough for the Giants to make the change, as there is a realistic possibility that Daboll just isn't an NFL-caliber head coach.

Shane Steichen, Indianapolis Colts

It's not really Shane Steichen's fault that the Indianapolis Colts have had horrific QB play for years. It feels like 2025 is going to be more of the same, but Steichen might be the one who gets scapegoated. The Colts do have quite the roster but are weak where it matters the most. We could see the bottom fall out of this franchise at some point in 2025. Somehow, they have hung around playoff contention over the last two seasons.

Mike McDaniel, Miami Dolphins

Another team that was recently in the playoffs but could collapse in 2025 is the Miami Dolphins. Miami has made a series of poor roster decisions and just don't have the talent or depth to hang around late in the season. While Mike McDaniel is a sharp offensive mind, that's really only half the equation in being an effective coach in the NFL. A slow start from Miami or even the team stacking losses because of an injured QB could be enough for the team to send McDaniel packing.