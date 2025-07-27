Christian Wilkins release wasn’t something many saw coming, but here we are. The former big ticket free agent is now on the market, and plenty of teams around the league will be buzzing about adding him to their roster.

With multiple teams badly needing help on the interior defensive line, Wilkins will have no shortage of suitors. He has strong versatility and a high motor that could make him a really solid fit for tons of teams. Here are five potential landing spots that make a ton of sense for Wilkins in 2025.

5 Landing Spots for Christian Wilkins

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons invested heavily in pass rushers this offseason, but the interior defensive line remains a bit of a question mark. They are currently relying heavily on young pieces to get the job done, and would greatly benefit from having a productive veteran. Adding Wilkins would solidify the middle and complement their revamped edge room.

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys have a star in Osa Odighizuwa, but they seriously lack a partner alongside him. Mazi Smith has been a disappointment so far given his first-round status, but by bringing Wilkins in, the team would strengthen the middle a ton. By adding Wilkins to the roster, the Cowboys' elite depth in the edge rushing room would have more one-on-ones on the outside.

Miami Dolphins

A reunion in Miami makes a ton of sense for both sides. The Dolphins' interior defensive line is thin and could greatly benefit from a proven star. Wilkins already has a ton of familiarity with both the staff and players. Miami already knows how to get the best out of Wilkins, and for a team that badly wants to contend, a reunion could make a lot of sense.

New England Patriots

The Patriots were busy this offseason, with the addition of Milton Williams being a key upgrade to their interior defensive line. However, with Christian Barmore’s injury history and an already thin room, bringing in Wilkins would provide a strong insurance policy. If Barmore stays healthy, Wilkins would strengthen an already solid group, but if injuries become an actual issue, he could seamlessly step in and maintain that level of production.

New York Jets

The Jets interior defensive line outside of Quinnen Williams is a massive weakness. Last year's unit was poor alongside Williams, and so far this offseason they have not secured any major upgrades in this position. Pairing Wilkins next to Williams could create a dominant duo capable of stuffing the run and getting pressure on the quarterback.