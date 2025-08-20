NFL Predictions: Predicting how far top contenders will go in the 2025 season

There aren't many true contenders in the NFL. Let's predict how far they will go in the 2025 NFL Season. Will we finally see a different Super Bowl champion than the Chiefs and Eagles? Perhaps.

The 2025 NFL Season begins in about two weeks, so we're truly getting close to real football. Well, when you really look at the landscape as a whole, are there really more than a handful of legitimate Super Bowl contenders?

Building a winning NFL team, let alone a contender, is flat-out difficult, so there is no surprise that the league really doesn't have many legitimate teams that can win it all. As we get closer to the 2025 NFL Season, let's predict how far the true contenders will go.

Predicting how far legitimate contenders will go in the 2025 NFL Season

Buffalo Bills - Wins the Super Bowl

Let's just get right to it, huh? The Buffalo Bills will win Super Bowl 60 this year and finally get over the hump after years and years. This team has lost twice in the AFC Championship to the Kansas City Chiefs, but with how much better Buffalo's roster is than KC and how slim the Chiefs' margins have gotten, could 2025 be the year?

Baltimore Ravens - Loses in the Divisional Round

The Baltimore Ravens have not won multiple games in the postseason since 2012, so it's been quite a while. They did appear in the AFC Championship in 2023, but blew it against the Chiefs. It'll be a similar situation to what they've experienced recently, as it just does not feel like they're in a position to make a Super Bowl run.

Kansas City Chiefs - Loses in the AFC Championship Game

The Chiefs have lost in the AFC Championship Game before, believe it or not. In 2024, they won all of their one-score games and just got by with razor-thin margins time and time again. Roster-wise, this is not a great squad on paper, as it feelsl ike they have gotten too Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid-reliant at times. Sure, KC will still be a very good team, and things are different in the playoffs, but it's not going to be a banner year for them in 2025.

Detroit Lions - Loses in the Divisional Round

On paper, this might be the best roster in the NFL, but losing Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn to head coaching jobs and them having injuries piling up already is going to hold this team back. They'll lose in the Divisional Round, and we'll begin to wonder even more if this team's window just slammed shut.

Washington Commanders - Advances to the Super Bowl

The Buffalo Bills do need an opponent in Super Bowl 60, and it'll be the Washington Commanders, a team with a massively talented QB and elite coaching staff. The roster itself actually isn't all that special, but they're a very good team and got within one game of the Super Bowl in 2024. I predict that Jayden Daniels will enjoy a sizeable leap in year two and will lead Washington to the big game, but they'll fall just short.