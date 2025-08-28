NFL Predictions: Predicting NFC North records for the 2025 season

The NFC North could be the toughest division in football. Let's predict the records for each team approaching the 2025 season.

It was one of the best divisions in football in 2024, but we could witness a couple of teams regressing in the 2025 NFL Season. Part of what makes the NFL so special is the amount of parity and how much can change from year to year.

Let's unveil some NFC North record predictions for the 2025 NFL Season.

NFC North record predictions for the 2025 NFL Season

Detroit Lions: 11-6

The Detroit Lions are going to regress a bit in the 2025 NFL Season, as it seems like the injury bug is still lingering around, and both Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson are no longer in the picture, as they both scored head coaching jobs this offseason. Detroit is still a supremely talented team with a franchise QB, solid trench play, and great weapons, so I would not expect this team to regress a ton.

They'll win 11 games and narrowly capture the NFC North title for the third year in a row.

Green Bay Packers: 11-6

I don't envision the Green Bay Packers having done enough this offseason to take a notable leap forward. The roster is still in the 'good not great' phase, and unless they've got some sort of league-altering move up their sleeves before Week 1, the Packers are going to replicate their 2024 season, but they'll finish second in the NFC North thanks to the regression of our predicted fourth-place team.

Chicago Bears: 8-9

The Chicago Bears aren't going to be a disaster in the 2025 NFL Season. They've got a roster capable of finishing with a winning record, but a year one coaching staff and some QB uncertainties to figure out could prevent this team from hitting their stride this year. I do believe in what the Bears have built, but it might be the 2026 NFL Season, not 2025. Ben Johnson is going to get this thing figured out, and if they peaked late in the season, it would not shock me at all.

Minnesota Vikings: 7-10

The Minnesota Vikings might have something special with JJ McCarthy, but he's a de-facto rookie and still just 22 years old, so I do expect he and the Vikings offense to take their lumps. It's not going to be smooth-sailing in 2025. However, to be fair, the Vikings do have an elite group of players around McCarthy on offense and a legitimate, elite head coach in Kevin O'Connell.

Minnesota is going to hang around in the NFC playoff picture for a large chunk of the season, but they aren't going to come close to the 14-win season they had in 2024. It's going to be a regression year as they set the stage for a breakout campaign in 2026.