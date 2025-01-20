This remaining Super Bowl matchup is one that nobody wants to see

With four remaining teams in the NFL postseason, there are still some possible Super Bowl matchups that just won't be fun to watch. The parity in the NFL is usually pretty strong for most of the season and even into the playoffs. However, as we have seen in recent years, the further the playoffs get, the more we see the same faces.

Last year, the four remaining teams were the Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Baltimore Ravens. Three of those four teams at least made the Divisional Round this year. And now in 2024, the four remaining teams are the Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, and Kansas City Chiefs.

No one wants to see this Super Bowl matchup...

If you ask me, most of the country probably wants to see some new faces in the Super Bowl, and I would bet that people would prefer to see the Commanders vs. Bills in Super Bowl 59. It would be a breath of fresh air for the NFL, and I think it would do wonder for ratings.

However, the opposite matchup is one that absolutely no one besides their fans want to see. Just two years ago, the Eagles and Chiefs squared off in the Super Bowl, and I just can't imagine the NFL fanbase overall wants to see these two teams met in the big game again.

Both the Eagles and Chiefs are hosting their conference championship games, so it might be likely that we do see this game again.

The Eagles and Chiefs do have much of the same players on their roster. They've got similar coaching staffs from two years ago and have the same starting QBs. I do think we get some fatigue seeing the same teams make the Super Bowl each year. That was the case in 2023 when the 49ers played the Chiefs.

They had played each other in the Super Bowl just four years prior.

The Chiefs seek to make their third Super Bowl in a row and seek to become the first team in NFL history to win three in three years. Besides Chiefs' fans, do we really all want to see KC in the Super Bowl again? Probably not.

And for the Eagles, I think the same is true, but for a different reason. Jalen Hurts has never really established himself as an elite QB. There are some legs to the idea that Hurts has been 'carried' by the stacked rosters he's had over the years. As as passer, Hurts is overwhelmingly below-average. He has never hit the 25-passing TD mark in any season and has never thrown for 4,000 yards in a season.

Despite having one of the more elite personnel groups around him, his play does not reflect it. Overall, watching Jalen Hurts play QB is tough sometimes. So when you take a more aerial view of another Super Bowl game between the Chiefs and Eagles, I just have no idea how anyone could see the appeal in the game.