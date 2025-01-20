And then there were four. The conference championship games are approaching, so let's power-rank the remaining four teams in the NFL. There really doesn't seem to be much of a surprise with the last four teams in the NFL besides the Washington Commanders, who have made a magical run with rookie QB Jayden Daniels.

They square off in Philadelphia against the Eagles, and the Buffalo Bills will travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs in a rematch of the 2020 AFC Championship Game. The Bills and Chiefs have seen each other in the playoffs multiple times recently, but KC has won every matchup.

The Commanders and Eagles are NFC East foes, so this is the third time they will play. Let's power-rank these four teams approaching conference championship weekend.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the remaining teams in the postseason

4. Washington Commanders

I almost did not put the Washington Commanders at no. 4 in our power rankings, but in terms of roster talent and overall skill level, the Commanders just aren't as good as the three remaining teams. This team is still playing with house money and is probably going to get bullied against the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

However, Jayden Daniels is a superstar and will be the better QB in this matchup. In fact, I am not sure Jalen Hurts is even close to Daniels at this point. I would also give the coaching advantage to Dan Quinn, so maybe this game is a lot closer than we think.

Washington is no. 4 in our power rankings.

3. Philadelphia Eagles

On the back of Saquon Barkley, the Philadelphia Eagles ran all over the Los Angeles Rams and will host the NFC Championship Game. Philly still has a weakness at the QB spot, as Jalen Hurts just isn't a QB you can trust in the passing game consistently. We'll see how this game goes, but the sheer roster talent of the Eagles and their top-tier defense is what has gotten them this far.

They have the best OL and RB combination in the NFL, and a defense hitting their stride under Vic Fangio. If the Eagles lose this next game, it'll be because Jalen Hurts wasn't good enough. We'll see if Philly can make the Super Bowl for the second time in three years. They are the third-best team remaining in the NFL postseason.

2. Kansas City Chiefs

A win over the Houston Texans in controversial fashion has the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, a place they have now been for seven years in a row. It's flat-out insane how consistently good the Chiefs have been, but as we have seen this year, the Chiefs seem to cut it close nearly every week.

They do not put up a ton of points but seem to be a team that is always able to take advantage of the opportunities in front of them. Frankly, they are so good when it matters the most that they don't need to be the most talented roster and don't need to put up a ton of points.

Some may think it's annoying, but here we are. The team that the Chiefs are hosting are better than them, but we'll see how the game goes. KC is no. 2 in our power rankings.

1. Buffalo Bills

Arguably the best team in the NFL this year, the Buffalo Bills have beaten the Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs, and Baltimore Ravens this year, among many other wins. They took care of business in the Divisional Round against the Baltimore Ravens, but the Ravens having multiple self-inflicted wounds was the driving factor here.

The Bills return to Arrowhead for the AFC Championship Game in a rematch of the same circumstances back in 2020. This is the best version of Buffalo we have seen in the Josh Allen era, so on paper, the Bills should be able to take care of business. Some have said that this is the 'year' for Buffalo, but the hardest task of the season has yet to hit them.

Winning in Arrowhead in the postseason has only been done by Tom Brady in 2018 and Joe Burrow in 2021 in the Patrick Mahomes era. We'll see if Josh Allen can notch the biggest win of his career. The Bills are no. 1 in our power rankings approaching conference championship weekend.