NFL Predictions: Teams most likely to start 3-0 in the 2025 season

A few teams across the NFL could be the most likely to start 3-0 when the upcoming week of action finishes up. The NFL brings a ton of surprises each and every season, and that is the case through two weeks of the 2025 campaign.

Things can get even crazier, and I expect that they would. As we get further into the season, teams will begin to hit their strides, but some might collapse. However, we have identified some 'pick-em's' for Week 3.

And we'll take it a step further - these three 2-0 teams are the most likely to start 3-0 in the 2025 season.

These teams are very likely starting 3-0 in the 2025 NFL Season

The Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football, and while the Bills are not perfect, this game might be over at halftime. The Dolphins just feel like a reeling, desperate, hopeless team, and that kind of stems from their head coach, Mike McDaniel. Sure, Miami could pull-off the upset, but that's likely not happening.

Indianapolis Colts (@ Tennessee Titans)

In the 2025 NFL Season, the Indianapolis Colts are likely starting 3-0. The Colts are in Tennessee to face the Titans, and while the Colts' early-season success could disappear, they should be able to take care of the Titans. Daniel Jones has been balling, and the Colts' defense is well-coached with Lou Anarumo.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. New York Jets)

Justin Fields is not playing in this game due to a concussion, so Tyrod Taylor gets the nod. Taylor is a better overall passer than Fields, so I actually think he can keep them in the game more than Fields could, but the Buccaneers tend to thrive early in the season, and they simply outmatch the Jets. Tampa is angling toward a 3-0 start in 2025.