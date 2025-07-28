NFL Predictions: Under-the-radar QB breakout candidates for 2025

A breakout quarterback might be one of the most encouraging things that any NFL team can experience. Let's predict a few of those for 2025. We saw quarterbacks like Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix breakout in the 2024 NFL Season.

Rookie QB CJ Stroud was a breakout player in 2023, and we even saw passers like Daniel Jones and Trevor Lawrence hit the ground running way back in 2022. While most of the NFL world talks about quarterbacks like Caleb Williams and JJ McCarthy breaking out in 2025, who else could do the same?

To add an even deeper layer, are there some lesser-talked-about passers ready to surprise the NFL and breakout in the 2025 NFL Season?

Who can breakout at quarterback in 2025?

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars did breakout in 2022, but in the following two seasons, they underwhelmed. With Liam Coen now the head coach, the offense could hit new heights, as Coen was the offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and that unit was a well-oiled machine in 2024, boasting a top rushing attack and passing attack.

Liam Coen may honestly be the best thing that happens to Lawrence in the NFL, as he got immediate success with the Bucs, and let's not pretend that the Jaguars don't have talent on offense. Travis Hunter, Brian Thomas Jr, Brenton Strange, and Tank Bigsby could all have notable seasons in 2025.

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Now entering year seven in the NFL already, Kyler Murray really hasn't truly broken out, but he's got the skillset to. He's a dual-threat passer and is legitimately good at both. With the Arizona Cardinals building something quite solid and Murray now having year two Marvin Harrison Jr, the offense and QB himself may finally sustain something special. We've not yet seen Murray surpass 26 touchdowns or 4,000 yards in a season.

It is very much on the table in 2025.

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Each time Dak Prescott has come off of a notable injury or a 'down' year, he's played extremely well the following season. It's a unique but pretty awesome trend, as it should bode well for him and the Dallas Cowboys offense in 2025. With CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens now forming a top-5 WR duo, Prescott's passing game could reach another new level.

He's proven to be able to take on a high volume as a passer, and with Dallas not having a sure-thing at running back, Prescott might end up with the most passing attempts in the NFL in 2025.