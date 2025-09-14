NFL QB Power Rankings: AFC quarterback rankings as Week 2 begins

Week 2 of the 2025 NFL Season is now upon us. Let's power rank the AFC quarterbacks as more games begin. The AFC could have some surprising teams regressing and breaking out in 2025, but it's still a bit too early to tell at the moment.

Week 2 brings some exciting matchups, and this is the point where teams can gain a multi-game lead on certain divisional opponents, so slowly but surely, things begin to open up in September. There are a ton of solid, young quarterbacks in the AFC, and that might not change for a while.

Let's power rank each quarterback in the AFC as Week 2 of the 2025 NFL Season begins.

Power ranking the loaded AFC quarterbacks ahead of Week 2

16. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

It wasn't a great outing for Cam Ward, and I am personally tired of people pretending he played well. He made a few good throws but absolutely looked like a rookie in every sense of the word. Ward can definitely climb this ladder, but he's last in our AFC QB power rankings.

15. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins just did not look themselves in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts, and them already having a players-only meeting is quite an indictment on the coaching staff. Could Tagovailoa be in his last year with the Dolphins?

12. Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

On the other hand, Daniel Jones played his tail off in Week 1, but we have to keep reminding ourselves that this is still Daniel Jones. He's likely in for trouble against the Denver Broncos' defense in Week 2.

13. Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns

Joe Flacco and the Cleveland Browns did outplay the Cincinnati Bengals, and Flacco is still good enough at times to keep his team in games.

12. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

A Week 1 win for the Jacksonville Jaguars is a nice start to the Liam Coen era, but it is far too early to say anything definitive about Trevor Lawrence.

11. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

A rougher outing for Drake Maye and the New England Patriots in Week 1 forced me to remind myself that this operation might take another year or two to get off the ground.

10. Justin Fields, New York Jets

Justin Fields played well in Week 1, but he didn't play well enough and lost, something he's done for a majority of his NFL career.

9. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

Do the Houston Texans have a problem? CJ Stroud and the offense didn't get much going in Week 1, and the Texans now find themselves looking up in the AFC South.