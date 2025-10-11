NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 6: NFC rankings after Jalen Hurts' TNF disaster

The NFC is really wide open, and the Thursday Night Football showdown to kickoff Week 6 is further evidence of that. It's hard to see which team is the clear-cut favorite in the NFC. The obvious answer might be the Detroit Lions, but we have seen some collapse in the postseason in recent years.

The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagled looked flat-out terrible on Thursday Night Football against the New York Giants. All of a sudden, the Eagles have lost two games in a row and feel like a fringe-playoff team at this point.

After that Week 6 catastrophe by Jalen Hurts and the Eagles, we've power ranked the 16 starting quarterbacks in the NFC. We're using a full body of work here in 2025 for our rankings but are also looking at most recent performances as well.

Power ranking the NFC quarterbacks following a Jalen Hurts disaster in Week 6

16. Michael Penix Jr, Atlanta Falcons

It's hard to love what Michael Penix Jr has done thus far for the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons are 2-2 and were on their bye in Week 5, so they turn their attention to a Monday Night Football showdown in Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills. Penix is still quite new in the NFL, as he's only made a handful of starts, but the left-handed QB just hasn't sustained much thus far and will need to take some notable strides this year.

15. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

If nothing else, Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers have won two of their first five games and are in a decent spot. Young hasn't been special this year, but he has thrown six touchdown passes against just two interceptions since Week 2. I would largely say, though, that there has been more 'bad' than 'good' this year for Young, and there are simply a ton of competent/good/great QBs in the NFC that are better than the third-year passer.

14. Carson Wentz, Minnesota Vikings

Carson Wentz has filled in reasonably well for the Minnesota Vikings. Now 3-2 on the season, Wentz has thrown five touchdowns against two interceptions and is completing nearly 70% of his passes for the Vikes this year, which is impressive. The bigger question for this team is what the heck they do when JJ McCarthy is healthy enough to return to the lineup.

13. Jaxson Dart, New York Giants

Jaxson Dart and the New York Giants are 2-1 over their last three games and have beaten the LA Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles in those three games, oddly losing to the New Orleans Saints. Dart is showing his dual-threat ability and has looked solid thus far, but with only three starts under his belt, we won't overreact and rank him higher than this so far.