The New York Jets are finally trying to right the ship, but the 2025 NFL Season is practically over before it even began.

The Jets have not made the playoffs since 2010, which is just crazy to think about. They obviously have the longest-active playoff drought in the NFL. The team right behind them, the Denver Broncos, snapped their playoff drought streak in the 2024 NFL Season.

And while a new regime and front office could bring some encouragement for 2025, the Jets aren't going anywhere this year.

3 obvious reasons why the New York Jets' 2025 season is already over

Justin Fields

Folks, Justin Fields is not a franchise QB. He's a high-quality backup and slated to be the Jets starter for the 2025 NFL Season. However, Fields is on his third team in as many seasons and is a career-losing quarterback. Fields is 14-30 in his 44 career starts in the NFL and has never won more than five games in a season. I mean, what are we doing here? Why would 2025 be any different?

A first-year coaching staff

Now yes, we did just see a first-year coaching staff in Washington lead their team to the playoffs, but they also hit on someone who could be a generational type of QB in Jayden Daniels, and Dan Quinn did have legitimate head coaching experience before that. Aaron Glenn is on his first head coaching job in the NFL, and it's going to be some tough sledding.

The AFC is just loaded

Have we forgotten just how loaded the AFC is? The Jets still might be the worst team in the AFC East, but there are still 12 other teams in the conference. The AFC West saw three teams win double-digit games and make the playoffs in 2024, and the AFC North is always pretty formidable. The Jets don't have much of a path to making the playoffs in 2025.