NFL Trade Rumors: 3 AJ Brown trade packages the Eagles wouldn't be able to refuse

The Philadelphia Eagles are, oddly, an 'every other year' type of team. In 2021, 2023, and 2025, the team went one-and-done in the playoffs, but in 2022 and 2024, they either made it to the Super Bowl or won the whole thing.

Well, in 2025, things went off the rails a bit despite making the playoffs. The offense was stagnant, at best, and stud wide receiver AJ Brown was not shy about voicing his opinion from time to time, and this isn't uncommon for top wide receivers. Despite having another 1,000-yard season with the Eagles, it's clear that Brown was not necessarily used based on his strengths.

This has done nothing but circulate the trade rumors all over the place, and it does truly seem like Philly could make the move for the right price.

Latest news on AJ Brown leaves the door open for a major, blockbuster trade

Albert Breer, on Monday, did seem to indicate that a trade is very much on the table if the price ends up getting to where the Eagles want it to be:



"The potential for an A.J. Brown trade is there. Eagles GM Howie Roseman knows this situation is delicate—and actively shopping Brown could make things messier than Philly needs them to be. But Brown’s camp has done recon, too, on potential landing spots and which have a genuine interest. So, while Roseman quietly has had talks, Brown’s side has gauged whether there’s greener grass elsewhere.



The asking price, for now, is high. It sounds like the Eagles would want a first-round pick and another top-100 selection (similar to what the Packers got for Davante Adams in 2022), and that’s going to be too much for most, if not all, teams. Some of those teams, conversely, see Brown’s value as being closer to what the Bills got for Stefon Diggs from Houston in ’24 (a second-rounder, plus a Day 3 pick-swap that favored Buffalo)."

A huge part here is when Breer notes that Eagles GM Howie Roseman 'has had talks' regarding a Brown trade. This absolutely leaves the door open for a major move at some point, but which teams could come calling?