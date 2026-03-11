NFL Trade Rumors: 3 new Maxx Crosby trade packages after bombshell news

This was not something that any of us saw coming, but on Tuesday evening, news broke that the Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens would not be going forward with the Maxx Crosby trade, as the Ravens had backed out of the deal. This gives 'free agency frenzy' and entirely new meaning.

Essentially, the Ravens did not feel comfortable passing Crosby on a physical. He is recovering from a knee injury, but this is something that the entire NFL world knew about. What this smells like, to me, is that the Ravens had some early buyer's remorse and did not want to go through with the deal, seeing as there are still pass-rushers out on the market who would not cost two first-round picks.

So, since the Ravens are out, the Raiders will, for the time being, keep Crosby but will not have those two first-round picks. There is still a chance that the Raiders could deal Crosby, but it's likely not going to be for two first-rounders, so let's create some new trade packages here.

Three new Maxx Crosby trade packages following bombshell update

Dallas Cowboys trade pick 20 to the Raiders for Maxx Crosby

You really have to wonder if the Dallas Cowboys would now entertain a deal for Crosby. Dallas would clearly not have to give up two first-round picks, and it's a very real possibility that their own medical team/doctors would feel comfortable passing Crosby on a physical.

Dallas has definitely begun to overhaul their defense a bit, and if you think about it, a defensive line featuring Kenny Clark, Quinnen Williams, and Crosby would be a massive advantage for them. All of a sudden, the Cowboys defense would be seen as one of the more talented units in the NFL if they were able to pull this off. Could pick 20 be enough to get it done?