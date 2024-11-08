NFL Week 10: Top 3 biggest underdogs heading into pivotal week
Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season is already off to a fantastic start (unless you're a Bengals fan) as the Baltimore Ravens made an amazing comeback in the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals to win 35-34. That particular matchup was already one of the most pivotal of the week as the Bengals desperately needed a win to keep their record from getting out of hand (already at six losses).
Still, the game between the Bengals and Ravens is your latest proof that anyone can win any given week in the NFL. Or they can at least make it close. The Bengals were 4-5 heading into a game against the 6-3 Ravens who have the #1 offense in the NFL, and they had a two score lead on them in the second half.
Who are the top three biggest underdogs (in terms of the point spread) for Week 10 of the NFL season after the Ravens handled business against the Bengals?
Top 3 biggest underdogs in Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season
Tied 1st: Denver Broncos (@ Chiefs, +7.5 points)
The Denver Broncos are (tied for) the biggest underdogs of the week for the second straight week. Last week, the folks in Vegas were a little bit too generous to the Broncos, who were +9.5 against the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens won by 31 points, so they definitely covered that downright massive spread.
This week, the Broncos are 7.5-point underdogs against their AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs. Of course, the Broncos are 5-4 this season and other than their game against the Ravens, they've played great defense in just about every game so far. It still wouldn't be overly surprising to see the Broncos go into Kansas City and struggle, but it also wouldn't be shocking to see them keep it close as everyone has played the Chiefs close this season.
Tied 1st: Tennessee Titans (@ Chargers, +7.5 points)
This feels like a bit of a rough spread for the Tennessee Titans, who haven't played great this season but are coming off of a win against the New England Patriots and have starting QB Will Levis returning to the lineup.
Some time to recover could perhaps do wonders for Levis, although he's going up against one of the league's best and most underrated defenses in the Chargers. In fact, the Chargers have the #1 scoring defense in the entire NFL. They are averaging a 7-point win up to this point in the season, so the oddsmakers are expecting this to just be a little bit above their average.
The Titans are going to have to win on 3rd downs where the Titans are 5th-best in the NFL defensively so far this season.
3rd: Dallas Cowboys (home vs. Eagles, +7 points)
The Philadelphia Eagles are 7-point road favorites against their division rival Dallas Cowboys, and frankly, that might be a little generous. Or perhaps Vegas is taking into account the possibility that Jalen Hurts is a little more dinged up than head coach Nick Sirianni is leading on.
Either way, Dak Prescott isn't playing in this game for the Cowboys as he's recently been placed on IR. Dallas simply hasn't had the goods this season to be worth picking for an upset in this game and even as well as Cooper Rush has done in the past for them, it's hard to expect the Cowboys to really keep this one close.
I think we'll see the Eagles pull away and win this one by at least two scores.