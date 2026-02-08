Patriots acquire jaw-dropping talent in updated 2026 NFL Mock Draft

The New England Patriots don't have a ton of notable free agents, as this franchise could really make some huge roster strides this coming offseason. On paper, this team really doesn't overwhelm you with talent, but that fact just goes to show how awesome the coaching staff has been.

In the offseason, the Pats figure to aggressively fill roster needs to try and keep this Super Bowl window wide open, especially with Drake Maye still being on his rookie deal for a couple more seasons. As we approach the Super Bowl, we'll get into free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft before you know it.

Let's dive into a Patriots mock draft ahead of Super Bowl LX.

New England Patriots updated NFL Mock Draft ahead of Super Bowl LX

31. KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

KC Concepcion is a huge threat with the ball in his hands and would be another weapon for Drake Maye. Maye's favorite target this year, Stefon Diggs, is not going to be around forever.

63. LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama

It's not going to be a surprise if the Patriots address the pass-rushing department this offseason. LT Overton has a unique skillset and could contribute in a rotational role in his rookie season, ideally eventually developing into an every-down player.

95. Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia

Austin Hooper is a free agent, and Hunter Henry is getting older, so snagging a developmental tight end prospect would be a wise idea for the front office. Oscar Delp at pick 95 could end up being one of the steals of the NFL Draft.

125. Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri

Josiah Trotter has the NFL pedigree at the linebacker position and could be yet another rookie who fills a key roster need for the Patriots.

131. Jaeden Roberts, OG, Alabama

The Patriots offensive line is definitely on the younger side, especially with two rookie starters in Will Campbell and Jared Wilson. Roberts could contribute to the offensive line in 2026 and beyond, and while the unit has made strides this year, it's clear that the group could use another starter.

169. Chris McClellan, DT, Missouri

Contributing more to the trenches here in this mock draft, the Patriots snag Chris McClellan from Missouri. Stopping the run has been a hallmark of the defense this year. It's also something that could allow the Pats to continue being among the best teams in the league.

189. Adam Randall, RB, Clemson

Adam Randall is a big-bodied running back and absolutely a player who can contribute in short-yardage and goal-line situations immediately.

196. James Brockermeyer, OC, Miami (FL)

Adding some offensive line depth, the Patriots now take James Brockermeyer from Miami (FL) and continue adding talent in the trenches.

200. Rayshaun Benny, DT, Michigan

Do you see a theme here? The Pats play with a nasty edge, and it's mostly thanks to Mike Vrabel. However, Vrabel still needs competent players to be able to do that.

210. Dae'Quan Wright, TE, Ole Miss

A late-round tight end prospect, Dae'Quan Wright would have an uphill battle to make the team but could be a logical practice squad player during his rookie season.