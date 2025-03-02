The New England Patriots have to have a stellar 2025 NFL Draft class to turn their franchise around. Would this class be the one to do it? After what appears to be them hitting on Drake Maye in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Patriots have now brought in Mike Vrabel to be their head coach and do need to bring in a franchise-altering class to get the team back on the right track.

The Pats do have a lack of talent on offense, especially along the offensive line and wide receiver, so you have to figure those positions will be some ones they'll target in the 2025 NFL Draft. Their first pick is the fourth overall selection, so they've got some very valuable draft capital.

Let's see if this 2025 NFL Mock Draft is a good one for the Patriots.

Patriots NFL Mock Draft: Team ushers in franchise-altering draft class

4. Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Will Campbell might be a boring pick at this point in mock drafts for the Patriots, but they do need a left tackle, and while Campbell could probably play guard, they opt to take Campbell, plug him at left tackle, and hope that he can protect Drake Maye for years to come.

38. Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

Tre Harris is a physically imposing wide receiver and someone who could be their alpha-male at the position for the long-term. An offensive tackle and wide receiver with the first two picks is good work for the Patriots.

69. Marcus Mbow, OT, Purdue

Marcus Mbow is likely kicking inside to guard or center at the NFL level, but the need for yet another offensive lineman is still present despite the Will Campbell selection. Mbow does profile nicely at the NFL level on the iOL, so they turn in the draft card for the 69th overall pick.

77. Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

One of two Ohio State running backs who will hear their name called early in the 2025 NFL Draft, Quinshon Judkins gives the New England Patriots another option on offense and another player Drake Maye can simply hand the ball off to.

105. Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas

Gunnar Helm is a solid tight end prospect for pick 105. The Patriots continue the heavy dosage of offensive prospects to rebuild this unit for the long-term.

145. Darius Alexander, DT, Toledo

It's not at all likely that Darius Alexander will be available all the way down at pick 145, but he was in this mock draft scenario, so New England runs to turn in their draft card to bolster their defensive line. They did grant Davon Godchaux permission to seek a trade recently.

219. Tim Smith, DT, Alabama

Tim Smith is another player the Patriots can add to their defensive line room.

222. Que Robinson, EDGE, Alabama

Que Robinson is the pick with the 222nd overall selection. New England now making a noticeable effort to add to the trenches on the defensive side of the ball now.

240. Cody Simon, LB, Ohio State

The Patriots finish up this 2025 NFL Mock Draft by selecting linebacker Cody Simon from Ohio State.