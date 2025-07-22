PFF's 2016 Redraft features a shocking name going first overall

Pro Football Focus recently released a 2016 NFL redraft, where in a surprising move, Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott was selected first overall to the Los Angeles Rams. Originally taken with the 135th overall picks, Prescott has far exceeded expectations throughout his career. With four Pro Bowl selections, and an Offensive Rookie of the Year award, Dak has become one of the most stable quarterbacks in the league.

In his rookie year, Dak would take over for Tony Romo. After a successful 13-3 season, Dak has maintained his starting role ever since. In his 9 years in the league, Dak has racked up 31,437 passing yards, 213 touchdowns, and a record of 76-46. While far from a perfect player, at times Dak has been considered as a top 10 QB, and as recently as 2023 he finished 2nd in MVP voting.

There is no denying that Dak has been an incredible value pick for Dallas, and by quarterback standards, his production and consistency are hard to ignore. He has been a solid presence at a premium position, and has rarely dipped below league average in performance. However, despite his steady play and leadership, it is hard to fully agree with the idea that he should be taken first in a redraft, especially when looking at some of the other all-time talents that have come from this class.

Would Dak Prescott go first overall in a re-draft?

Tyreek Hill, drafted 165th overall, has been one of the league's best wideouts for many years. He has unmatched speed and an ability to stretch the field like nobody else. He has been a centerpiece for two high powered offenses, and has the accolades to back it up. Derrick Henry, drafted 45th overall, has been a dominant force of nature in the backfield for years. Obviously positional value does take place, but he is a future Hall of Famer and one of the best to ever do it. Jalen Ramsey, Chris Jones, and Joe Thuney are other players to be considered as well.

While Prescott has certainly had a better career than many drafted before him, the argument for him to be the number one pick is very debatable. Each of those players has been elite at their position for years and in many ways, more irreplaceable within their respective systems. Dak deserves a ton of credit, but this take does feel a bit too influenced by positional value rather than overall talent.