1 reason why each AFC team could make the playoffs in the 2024 NFL Season
AFC West
Kansas City Chiefs - Uhm, yeah.
They've won three Super Bowls over the last five seasons. They have already clinched a playoff spot for the 2024 NFL Season.
Denver Broncos - Bo Nix has a 2023 CJ Stroud season and helps lead surprise breakout Broncos team
There is a way for the Denver Broncos to make the playoffs, and it'll require Bo Nix winning the starting job and playing as well as CJ Stroud did during his rookie season in 2023. Denver's defense should be fine, even with their historically bad start to 2023, they figured themselves out and did improve on paper in the offseason.
A league average offense and a league average defense in 2024 could end up being enough for the Broncos to squeeze in as a Wild Card team.
Los Angeles Chargers - Jim Harbaugh and his coaching staff are immediately successful
The Los Angeles Chargers do not have a great roster, but their coaching staff could be great. If that is the case, the Chargers can scratch and claw their way to the playoffs. Harbaugh has found success in every stop of his head coaching career, so there isn't any reason to believe he cannot find immediate success in his second stint in the NFL.
Las Vegas Raiders - I really have no idea, honestly
It's just hard for me to even give one reason why the Raiders can make the playoffs in 2024. They have a backup QB likely set to start in Gardner Minshew, questions along the offensive line, and some questions in the secondary. They also hired Antonio Pierce as the full-time head coach, even though he was just a position coach in 2023.
Something crazy is going to have to happen in the AFC in 2024 for Las Vegas to make the playoffs.