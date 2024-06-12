1 reason why each AFC team could make the playoffs in the 2024 NFL Season
AFC East
Buffalo Bills - Bills roster tweaks do not lead to a regression in 2024
The Buffalo Bills have had to undergo a bit of roster movement this offseason and did lose some notable players. Well, the hope is that the change in players does not lead to a regression in 2024. Both Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis are out of the picture, so Josh Allen might be vulnerable to not being nearly as efficient in 2024.
We'll see, but the hope here is that Buffalo is still a top team.
New York Jets - Aaron Rodgers plays in the middle of his latest MVP seasons and final year in GB
Aaron Rodgers probably is not returning to his old self, the one that captured two-straight NFL MVP awards in 2020 and 2021. The ceiling might be Rodgers being able to return to a mixture of that and what we saw during his last year with the Green Bay Packers. A modest season like that from Rodgers could be enough to get the New York Jets in the playoffs.
Miami Dolphins - Dolphins offense is still explosive and defense remains in a competent spot
There isn't any reason to count out the Miami Dolphins. They still have the same explosive players and same strong coaching staff. Miami did add a ton of quality veteran players this offseason, so the hope here is that they remain their normal selves and perhaps win 10 or 11 games, which is at least good enough for a Wild Card spot.
New England Patriots - Drake Maye has a Justin Herbert-like rookie season
Drake Maye will need to win the starting job and play as well as Justin Herbert did during his rookie season. Both Maye and Herbert do share a lot of qualities as players, so I guess this is possible until it doesn't happen. Their defense is probably good enough as well to contribute to a potential playoff team.