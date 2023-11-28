2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 13
NFL picks and score predictions for Week 13 of the 2023 season
San Francisco 49ers (8-3) @ Philadelphia Eagles (10-1)
Sunday, December 3, 4:25 PM ET
In a week with a bunch of duds on the schedule, it's no wonder that the NFL basically cleared the afternoon deck to make this game the most-watched across the country in Week 13.
The league flexed the Broncos and Texans into the 1:00 PM ET window so this game could stand alone in the afternoon slate, and for good reason. This is a matchup between two teams that are playing extremely well right now, the 49ers dominating opponents and the Eagles showing incredible resilience.
The Eagles have played a few really tough games in a row, including an overtime win against the Bills this past weekend and a really gutty win against the Chiefs on Monday night before that. The Eagles’ resilience and mental toughness is going to be tested in this game.
While I typically don’t like to predict road teams coming from the West to the East to get wins, especially in games like this, I think the 49ers (coming off of a Thursday game) could be better rested for this one while the Eagles might be due for a letdown or reset type of week.
The oddsmakers are wise to the way the Eagles are playing with fire lately and San Francisco is favored by 2.5 points in the early betting lines.
I’ll take San Francisco by one score.
Prediction: 49ers win 31-24