2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 13
Indianapolis Colts (6-5) @ Tennessee Titans (4-7)
Sunday, December 3, 1:00 PM ET
The Indianapolis Colts are one team that no one is really talking about, but people probably should be.
The Colts are now 6-5, and they’ve been doing a tremendous job despite the fact that Jonathan Taylor was unavailable for the first few games of the season and despite the fact that Anthony Richardson has missed most of the year due to injury at this point.
Gardner Minshew isn’t out there doing anything crazy (just 8 touchdowns and 7 INTs in 7 starts) but under the guidance of head coach Shane Steichen, he’s out there making plays and the Colts’ defense is setting this team up with chances to win games.
They’ve got a good test coming up this week against the Tennessee Titans, who have been very hit or miss offensively this season, but they still have the potential to dominate on the ground and they still play fast and tough defensively. And that’s where I think the Titans have an edge and can bring the Colts back to earth a little bit this week.
Tennessee has the type of defense to be able to rattle Gardner Minshew and I think we see the Colts drop a tough one on the road this week.
Prediction: Titans win 20-17