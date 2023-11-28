2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 13
NFL picks and score predictions for Week 13 of the 2023 season
Detroit Lions (8-3) @ New Orleans Saints (5-6)
Sunday, December 3, 1:00 PM ET
The Detroit Lions didn't leave Thanksgiving with any turducken legs. They let the Green Bay Packers come in and sort of have their way offensively, if we're being brutally honest about it.
Which has raised questions about whether or not the Lions' defense is playoff-ready in my opinion. I think this Detroit offense can hang with anybody, and they've proven that. They have so many great weapons on that side of the ball, and a tremendous offensive line. But while we saw Detroit really finish strong last season, could we be looking at them hanging on for dear life as this season progresses because of the defense?
I think it's possible, although they get a good opportunity to bounce back in Week 13 aginst the New Orleans Saints. I realize the Saints have a lot to play for at this point with the state of the NFC South, and I think they have confused me enough this season with the way their offense has played so well (and so poorly) at times, but I think this is a good matchup for Detroit.
Dan Campbell will lead his team on the road to face off against one of his former teams and get a much-needed bounce-back win.
Prediction: Lions win 28-20