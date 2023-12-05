2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 14
Major playoff implications in Week 14 NFL picks and score predictions
Buffalo Bills (6-6) @ Kansas City Chiefs (8-4)
Sunday, December 10, 4:25 PM ET
The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs are two teams that everyone predicted would be fighting for the AFC title this season, but they have both underachieved pretty significantly up to this point and have even gone through some spells of looking, dare I say bad at times this season.
The Chiefs are coming off of a loss on the road against the Green Bay Packers. If you read last week’s NFL picks and score predictions, you might have made some money on that one. We don’t get them all right, but the Packers have been playing some good ball lately and Kansas City doesn’t have an offense that can win shootouts right now.
Is that not wild to say?
Kansas City, a team that is a threat to score at any moment in a game, is struggling to put points on the board this season. Even crazier, the Chiefs are just three-point home favorites over a 6-6 Buffalo Bills team right now. The Bills are coming off of a bye week, and they are obviously in desperation mode.
I think this is going to be a good, hard-fought game. I don’t know if I have the guts to pick Buffalo on the road with the Chiefs coming off of a loss.
Prediction: Chiefs win 27-24