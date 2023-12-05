2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 14
Major playoff implications in Week 14 NFL picks and score predictions
Tennessee Titans (4-8) @ Miami Dolphins (9-3)
Monday, December 11, 8:15 PM ET
The Miami Dolphins going up against a sub-.500 team…What do we all assume is going to happen here?
The Miami Dolphins have feasted against bad teams this season, and there’s no question about it that the Titans are bad, but they might not be “run of the mill” kind of bad. The Titans are a team in transition in some key areas of the roster, but they still play hard under Mike Vrabel and I think they can be a trap game for any team the rest of the way this season.
With that being said, the Miami Dolphins are probably just way too good at this point in time for a team like the Titans to go on the road and beat. Miami would likely have to have major issues with turnovers if they somehow find a way to lose this game, and there’s a reason they are favored at home by a whopping 13 points.
The primary reason is wide receiver Tyreek Hill, the biggest cheat code in the NFL right now and a player closing in on potentially being the first receiver in NFL history to eclipse 2,000 yards receiving in a season. Hill currently sits at 1,481 receiving yards this season and the Dolphins know how to get him involved on a weekly basis, even with other mouths to feed and even with other teams knowing he’s going to get the ball.
I don’t think this one is a hard one to predict. The Titans are probably going to get beat by two touchdowns easily.
Prediction: Dolphins win 31-17