2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 14
Major playoff implications in Week 14 NFL picks and score predictions
Indianapolis Colts (7-5) @ Cincinnati Bengals (6-6)
Sunday, December 10, 1:00 PM ET
The Indianapolis Colts are the models of resilience. They are playing some really fun football right now, and it doesn't necessarily mean they are playing perfect games. The Colts are simply finding ways to win, and they've done so all the way to a 7-5 record right now after a totally disastrous season in 2022.
Shane Steichen has done an awesome job for the Colts this year, but he's going to have to prepare Gardner Minshew for a really crucial matchup in Week 14 against Lou Anarumo's Bengals defense.
Although the Bengals lost Joe Burrow for the season, this is a game that could ultimately end up being really close. The Colts are basically playing in one-score games each week at this point, and after a really hard-fought win against the Titans on the road this past week, could they be in for a little letdown against the Bengals?
I think this is a sneaky great game especially with the way the Bengals just played on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars. With backup quarterbacks playing on both sides, I expect some crazy things to happen in this game defensively and maybe on special teams.
The Bengals can really mess up the AFC playoff situation with a win here.
Prediction: Bengals win 27-24