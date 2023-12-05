2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 14
Major playoff implications in Week 14 NFL picks and score predictions
Carolina Panthers (1-11) @ New Orleans Saints (5-7)
Sunday, December 10, 1:00 PM ET
There are a number of candidates for “dud” of the week this week, aren’t there? While the Patriots and Steelers can’t be beaten in terms of how uninteresting that game really is, at least the Steelers have something at stake in that game.
It doesn’t feel like either of the Carolina Panthers – already eliminated from the playoffs this season – or New Orleans Saints are going to be able to do anything in terms of making noise late this season. The most interesting aspect of the Carolina Panthers right now is whether or not they’re actually going to tank so hard after a massively overhyped offseason that they give the Chicago Bears the #1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
At this point, they are clearly in control of that selection. The only team that is really in contention right now is the Patriots.
The Panthers are going to New Orleans and I think this one is pretty clear. The Saints are likely going to win this game. They are favored by 6.5 points which is indicative of just how bad the Panthers have been all year. Rookie quarterback Bryce Young has looked flat-out bad and is going to need to improve drastically next year.
Prediction: Saints win 21-16