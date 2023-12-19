2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 16
Which teams are winning in Week 16 of the 2023 season?
Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) @ Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7)
Saturday, December 23, 4:30 PM ET
This matchup between two AFC North teams undoubtedly has playoff implications but it feels like each of these teams is headed in a significantly different direction.
The Cincinnati Bengals have come through with some clutch wins as of late, including another overtime win this past weekend against the Minnesota Vikings. With their backs against the wall and Joe Burrow on the sideline, the Bengals and backup QB Jake Browning have found some new life. It's really been exciting to watch, and Browning has played some great football for them.
While the Bengals have really put themselves in a great position, the Steelers have absolutely laid an egg over the last month. They've now lost three straight games, including matchups against the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots.
After dropping their matchup on the road this past weekend against the Indianapolis Colts, the Steelers are down bad. They desperately need a win here against the Bengals, and as crazy as it may be to say, they really need Kenny Pickett back. Although I'm not sure it really matters who is under center for the Steelers' offense at this point. Do we really have confidence in them to score 23 points?
First to 20 might win this ballgame, and I'm not confident in the Steelers getting 20 points at all.
Prediction: Bengals win 23-19