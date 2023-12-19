2023 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 16
Which teams are winning in Week 16 of the 2023 season?
Cleveland Browns (9-5) @ Houston Texans (8-6)
Sunday, December 24, 1:00 PM ET
You just never know how things are going to work out in the NFL, do you?
This Week 15 matchups for the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans includes two veteran quarterbacks – Joe Flacco for the Browns and Case Keenum for the Texans – who came through in the clutch for their respective teams in Week 15 to keep pace in the crazy AFC playoff picture.
What’s really fascinating about these two quarterbacks? They were pegged as the starting QBs for the Denver Broncos in consecutive seasons – Keenum back in 2018 and Flacco in 2019.
Now, at least Flacco's got a shot to help his new team to another clutch win. Houston’s defense kept them in a game last weekend against the Tennessee Titans, and Keenum and the offense made just enough plays to finish the job. In Cleveland, Flacco threw for a ton of yards but also made a handful of bad throws that nearly cost the game against Chicago.
This is shaping up to be the most interesting game in the early window and obviously it comes with huge playoff implications. I think I’m taking the Cleveland Browns – who have been so resilient – to win this one on the road, even with CJ Stroud potentially returning after missing last weekend's game. With Stroud back into the mix, I think Houston can keep it tight, but that Cleveland defense will humble a lot of QBs.
Prediction: Browns win 26-24