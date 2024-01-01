NFL Spin Zone
2023 NFL playoff bracket if the season ended today

Let's look at the current NFL playoff bracket!

By Lou Scataglia

Miami Dolphins v Baltimore Ravens
Miami Dolphins v Baltimore Ravens / Michael Owens/GettyImages
NFC Wild Card Matchups

Philadelphia Eagles (5) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4)

The Philadelphia Eagles are not a good football team. They just aren't, and I think they would lose to the Buccaneers in this Wild Card matchup. Don't be fooled by the Eagles' record.

Los Angeles Rams (6) Detroit Lions (3)

This would be a very fun playoff matchup, as Matthew Stafford would return to Detroit and get to play in front of his former home crowd, and the Detroit Lions are a fun, frisky team that could make a playoff run this year if things bounce their way.

Green Bay Packers (7) @ Dallas Cowboys (2)

The Green Bay Packers are a very fun team but are a year or two away from making noise in the postseason. Jordan Love has been very good this year but the Packers are no match for the Dallas Cowboys.

Bye: San Francisco 49ers (1)

The San Francisco 49ers have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC and I don't envision them struggling much in the NFC playoffs. Frankly, I think they cruise to the Super Bowl this year and might just have a rematch with the Baltimore Ravens.

