2024 NFL Draft: Full first-round mock draft with trades
Let's put together a full first-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft.
21. Seattle Seahawks (via MIA) - Jer'Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois
The Seattle Seahawks need some help on defense. The unit just is not playing up to the talent level, but they also could use better personnel up front. Jer'Zhan Newton is a bit undersized at 6'2" and under 300 pounds, but he's still a powerful player and is going to be a true pass rushing threat for the Seahawks.
I think any undersized DT that could go in the first round is always going to be put in the same sentence as Aaron Donald. Newton might end up being a total dud, but he also could end up being the next Aaron Donald. Newton had 7.5 sacks in 2023 an 8.5 tackles for loss, which are excellent numbers for an interior defensive player.
22. Philadelphia Eagles - Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
Here is what Dalton Miller had to say about Alabama CB, Kool-Aid McKinstry:
"Kool-Aid McKinstry isn't on the same tier as Patrick Surtain II as a prospect, but there are similarities in their games. McKinstry is a boring cornerback to watch because he is always in the right place at the right time. This means he is rarely put into uncomfortable situations, making it somewhat difficult to truly guage his athletic potential. McKinstry is a technically proficient CB who shouldn't have any issues in his transition from the college to NFL level. - Dalton Miller"- Dalton Miller
If there was ever a CB prospect for the Eagles, it's McKinstry. The Eagles defensive regression was something to behold in 2023. Perhaps it was because of the scheme they were running, but I think we all saw the poor season from CB James Bradberry IV. The Eagles might need CB the most out of any position on their roster. McKinstry figures to start immediately for them.