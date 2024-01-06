2024 NFL Free Agency Predictions: New teams for the top free agents?
Will the top projected free agents remain with their teams or sign elsewhere?
2. Chris Jones, DT
Longtime Kansas City Chief Chris Jones is probably going to play for a new team in 2024. The Chiefs and Jones failed to reach an agreement on a long-term contract extension last offseason, and with the Chiefs needing to invest resources into their horrid WR room, I don't think they are going to jump at re-signing Jones.
Defensive linemen have proven to be effective even as they approach 30 years old, and with someone of Jones' caliber, he won't have a hard time finding a very rich contract in 2024 with a new team.
Prediction: Chris Jones signs with the Chicago Bears
3. Tee Higgins, WR
The Cincinnati Bengals might need to get creative to bring Tee Higgins back in 2024, or they might not. Higgins has been in and out of the lineup this year but has proven to be a true WR1. However, fellow WR Ja'Marr Chase is on the team, so Higgins is not exactly getting as much volume as he could probably handle.
However, he's been very productive in his four years in the NFL, and with the Bengals having paid Joe Burrow and surely wanting to extend Ja'Marr Chase this offseason, I think Higgins could get the franchise tag while the two sides try to work on a long-term deal.
Prediction: Tee Higgins gets franchise tagged