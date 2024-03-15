2024 NFL mock draft: 3-round Free Agency frenzy fallout
2024 NFL mock draft after the first week of NFL Free Agency
23) Houston Texans (from Cleveland): AD Mitchell, WR, Texas
As free agency has been unfolding, I initially had Florida State’s Jared Verse slotted here for the Texans in this 2024 NFL mock draft. But the Danielle Hunter signing obviously gives them an elite set of edge players with Will Anderson on the other side. The Texans have been loading up defensively and with CJ Stroud’s emergence in 2023, why not give him some additional weapons?
The Texans got a breakout year from Nico Collins last year. They hope Tank Dell can stay healthy going forward. Dalton Schultz is back. It wouldn’t be the worst idea to add a speedy threat at receiver like AD Mitchell out of Texas. The Houston Texans are kind of in this type of luxury mode with the way their roster is currently constructed.
As of the time this post is being written, the Cowboys have been pretty quiet in NFL free agency. The biggest reason for that is Dak Prescott’s contract, which is also a large reason why Tyron Smith is a free agent.
The Cowboys are going to need to address the tackle position for the long term even if they somehow find a way to bring Smith back into the fold. JC Latham is one of many offensive tackle prospects in this draft class who looks like he’s going to be a staple for some team at the NFL level for years to come.