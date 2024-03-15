2024 NFL mock draft: 3-round Free Agency frenzy fallout
2024 NFL mock draft after the first week of NFL Free Agency
53) Philadelphia Eagles: Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota
The Philadelphia Eagles brought back CJ Gardner-Johnson to their secondary in 2024, but they still have needs in the defensive backfield. Gardner-Johnson could be playing a versatile role for Philly, and with Vic Fangio preferring the two-high safety look, we could see the Eagles go after someone like Tyler Nubin, who was a football magnet at Minnesota these last handful of years.
54) Cleveland Browns: Junior Colson, LB, Michigan
The Cleveland Browns are in the market for some linebacker help, and they may actually be able to find some starting-caliber talent here on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft. Junior Colson of Michigan is NFL-ready in terms of his tenacity and pursuit, but what sets him apart from other guys coming out of college is the way he uses his brute strength to get off blocks.
55) Miami Dolphins: T'Vondre Sweat, DL, Texas
The Miami Dolphins went with Byron Murphy in the first round of this 2024 NFL mock draft scenario, and here they get his teammate T’Vondre Sweat. The Dolphins’ defensive line is being overhauled, and having two interior players like Murphy and Sweat would be a gift from the football gods for Miami, even in a relatively weak defensive line draft class.
56) Dallas Cowboys: Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
The Dallas Cowboys have been delusional at the wide receiver position ever since they drafted CeeDee Lamb. They traded away Amari Cooper, which was a horrible decision, and they’ve been clinging to false hope with Michael Gallup. Enough is enough. Put a guy like Keon Coleman out there with Lamb and let him make defenses pay for leaving him in single coverage.