2024 NFL Mock Draft: Bears, Commanders land new quarterbacks?
Let's get into a fresh 2024 NFL Mock Draft with the top 10 draft order being set
7. Tennessee Titans, Joe Alt, LT, Notre Dame
How about this for the Tennessee Titans? They hold still at their No. 7 selection and land arguably the best OT prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft. Joe Alt is a polished player who comes from a great OL school in Notre Dame, which has churned out OL prospects like Quenton Nelson, Ronnie Stanley, and Mike McGlinchey.
Joe Alt is a Week 1 starter at LT and is going to protect the blindside of Will Levis in 2024. We'll see if Levis can make the jump in year two. Getting him some OL help is a great start.
8. Arizona Cardinals, Olu Fashanu, LT, Penn State
Building up the offensive line is going to be the name of the game for the Arizona Cardinals, who lost LT DJ Humphries to a torn ACL late this year. The Cardinals can cut Humphries and save nearly $16 million in 2024. With this pick of Olu Fashanu, they have a young tackle tandem of him and Paris Johnson Jr. Protecting Kyler Murray is a huge priority, and this move may also allow Arizona to make a splash iOL signing in 2024.
The Cardinals also need to add talent to their WR room.
9. Chicago Bears, Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
The Bears add more help on offense after taking Caleb Williams with their top pick. Keon Coleman is a stud at the position and might be the perfect compliment to stud WR DJ Moore. Williams would have one of the best WR duos in the NFL if the Bears go this route and add the 6'4" Coleman in round one.
10. New York Jets, JC Latham, OT, Alabama
The New York Jets need to protect Aaron Rodgers in 2024, so they draft JC Latham out of Alabama. I think the Jets could try Latham at LT first, but he has primarily played RT at Alabama. He's got plenty enough talent to play LT at the next level, and obviously it's important for the Jets to protect Rodgers' blindside.