2024 NFL mock draft: Caleb Williams dreams come true after blockbuster trade
This full 1st-round 2024 NFL mock draft features a blockbuster deal for the Chicago Bears
17) Jacksonville Jaguars: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
The Jacksonville Jaguars desperately need to upgrade their secondary and Quinyon Mitchell could be viewed as a steal with this pick. He’s got tremendous ball skills and elite athletic traits.
18) Cincinnati Bengals: JC Latham, OT, Alabama
Signing Trent Brown might be a nice bandage for the Bengals at right tackle, but they need a long-term solution opposite of Orlando Brown Jr.
19) Los Angeles Rams: Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington
The Los Angeles Rams have been hard at work upgrading their offensive line the last couple of offseasons. The final piece of the puzzle could be Troy Fautanu as the long-term left tackle.
20) Pittsburgh Steelers: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
The Steelers took Broderick Jones last year, and here they get his former teammate Amarius Mims. Mims isn’t quite a blank canvas, but almost. He’s one of the most enticing athletic marvels of the class, and maybe has the highest upside among the tackles.